April 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Last month was jammed packed with Google search news, including the Google March 2023 broad core update starting on March 15th and completing on March 28th. We had the end of the February 2023 product reviews update.

Google Bard started to roll out, and many are not impressed. I mean, it very rarely links to sources, but Google did say it will get better. Meanwhile, Microsoft executives are laughing a bit at the Bard launch.

Google Search Console added a few features. Google stepped back and said Discover is impacted by the helpful content update. Google seems to be showing fewer brand/company names in the titles of the search results. Maybe because the name Sitename and favicon design is live on desktop search. Google also launched perspectives and author details in search and also the blue highlights for featured snippets are live.

It was a busy month and so was last month, so you can see the March 2023 Google webmaster report.

Here is a summary of the more important stories over the past month:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google Bard:Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google Maps & Local:Google User Interface:

