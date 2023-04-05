April 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Last month was jammed packed with Google search news, including the Google March 2023 broad core update starting on March 15th and completing on March 28th. We had the end of the February 2023 product reviews update.
Google Bard started to roll out, and many are not impressed. I mean, it very rarely links to sources, but Google did say it will get better. Meanwhile, Microsoft executives are laughing a bit at the Bard launch.
Google Search Console added a few features. Google stepped back and said Discover is impacted by the helpful content update. Google seems to be showing fewer brand/company names in the titles of the search results. Maybe because the name Sitename and favicon design is live on desktop search. Google also launched perspectives and author details in search and also the blue highlights for featured snippets are live.
It was a busy month and so was last month, so you can see the March 2023 Google webmaster report.
Here is a summary of the more important stories over the past month:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Tremors & Fluctuations Continue
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Seeing Early Signs Of A Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update
- Google February 2023 Product Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
- Google Search Ranking Fluctuations Continue Through The Past Weekend
- Google Bard Begins To Slowly Rollout - Citations, Limitations & Early Access
- Google Says Bard Won't Link To Sources Too Often
- Google Bard Now Better At Math & Logic By Using PaLM, Google Says
- Google Reminds Employees: "Bard Is Not Search"
- Bing Chat Bests Google Bard Says SEOs
- Microsoft Bing's CEO: Google Bard Is Pretty Far Behind Bing Chat
- Where Google Doesn't Let You Use Its Generative AI Features
- Google Search Console Breaks Out Merchant Listings and Product Snippets Reporting
- Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Update
- Google Search Console Bulk Data Export Now Supports Multiple Properties
- Google Now Says Google Discover Impacted By The Helpful Content Update Since October 2022
- Google Showing Fewer Brand Names In Search Result Titles
- Google Ranking Updates Added To Google Search Status Dashboard
- Google's John Mueller On Using AI To Write Content...
- Google Double Downs On Not Using Link Disavow Files In A Bigger Way
- Google's John Mueller Offers Hreflang SEO Advice
- Google: Less Common Languages Aren't Considered Low Quality Content
- Google Clarifies Its 15MB Googlebot Limit Is For Each Individual Subresources
- Google Updates AdsBot Mobile Web Android User Agent
- Google Search Install Mobile App Feature Needs Deep Linking
- Google Featured Snippets Go Wrong, Consider Using data-nosnippet
- Google: Page Size Is Not A Ranking Factor
- Google Remove Outdated Content Tool Remove Competitor Pages?
- Google Business Profile Products Show In Google Shopping Results
- Google Maps Blocked 20% More Fake Reviews In 2022
- ChatGPT Generated Google Business Review Spam
- Google Tests Local Pack Click Overlay Of Business Profile Listing Within Search
- Google Local Reviews Now Let Users Recommend Dishes
- Google Business Profile Services Displays Incorrect Pricing (Sometimes Free)
- Google Business Profiles Has A New Manage Menu Feature
- Google Tests Only One Star Icon In Local Pack Results
- Google Updates Reviews Guidelines For Personal Information & Fake Engagement
- Local Ranking Study For 2023 From Whitespark
- Google Sitename, Favicon & Sponsored Label Live On Desktop (Not Just Mobile)
- Google Perspectives, About This Author & More Goes Live
- Google Blue Highlights In Featured Snippets Live
- Google Search Tests More To Ask & Other Alternatives Of People Also Ask?
- Google Trends Has A New Look For 2023
- Google Mobile Search Knowledge Panels More Visual & Interactive Also
- Google Tests Search & Local Snippet Result Blend
- Google Search Tests Products Gaining Attention Carousel
- Google Search Save Your Favorite Brands Feature
- Google Local Listing "Similar To" Showing Similar Restaurants
