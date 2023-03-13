Google Search Install Mobile App Feature Needs Deep Linking

In the latest Google SEO office hours session, Gary Illyes answered how Google decides when to show links in Google Search to a company's mobile app. The short answer is deep linking; if Google can find there is an official app for that company or product, it will find it through deep linking and associate that to your knowledge graph.

For example, how does Google know to show this "install" button for the Washington Post in the Google mobile search results:

While this is not a new answer, this question has not come up in ages. In fact, Google Search Console removed reporting around app installs ages ago.

In any event, Gary was asked by Olivia, "I noticed some media websites have a site link pointing to the iOS or Google Play App Stores. For example, The Washington Post or Times UK. How can we generate this kind of site links? Thank you."

Gary responded, "It's generally coming from the knowledge graph. Once your mobile app is associated with your website, for example, deep linking or providing the website in the app stores, from where we can learn, the app may show up in our results in some form. Sometimes as an app result, sometimes as a site link."

Here is the video:

Glenn's tweet summary:

Q: Some sites have a sitelink pointing to their mobile app, or there's a mobile app result for the site. How can we get that?



A: Via @methode: It's from the knowledge graph. Once your app is associated w/your site, the link could show up (or app result): https://t.co/7Av8xr6tLn pic.twitter.com/xg6dcmLgzs — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 12, 2023

