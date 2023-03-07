Google Search Tests More To Ask & Other Alternatives Of People Also Ask?

Google may be testing replacing the "people also ask" with a "more to ask" box. Google is also testing "People are also asking" and "Others want to know" too, instead of people also ask. I am unsure if this is just a headline change or if there is any functional difference between the "more to ask" versus "people also ask" but it doesn't seem to be.

The "more to ask" was spotted by Kenichi Suzuki who posted this screenshot on Twitter:

The "People are also asking" and "Others want to know" was spotted by Jennifer Slegg on Twitter:

Looks like PAA has just changed its name. — Kenichi Suzuki🇺🇦鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) March 6, 2023

I actually prefer "more to ask" over "people also ask" - what about you?

Also, in the people also ask, "Often searched Together."

