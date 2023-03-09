Google: Page Size Is Not A Ranking Factor

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter, "Page size is not a ranking factor." Meaning Google does not have anything specific signal that says page sizes of X to Y get a ranking boost or decline.

John did add, "(I'm guessing the HTML file? or the total loaded bytes? either way.) It's fine to look at this though, and it could have implications on page experience (core web vitals) and crawling."

Of course, if your page sizes are so big that users, browsers and bots chock on the files, that can be an issue. But finding pages like that are generally rare.

Recently, John also said that core web vitals should not be a priority for most small businesses. John also said previously that CSS size does not generally impact rankings either.

Here are those new tweets:

Page size is not a ranking factor.

(I'm guessing the HTML file? or the total loaded bytes? either way.) It's fine to look at this though, and it could have implications on page experience (core web vitals) and crawling. — johnmu is not a chatbot yet 🐀 (@JohnMu) March 8, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.