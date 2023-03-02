March 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google webmaster report for March 2023, where I cover all the most important things that happened with Google search over the past month. The highlights include the Google product reviews update and a few unconfirmed updates. Of course, the Google Bard tease, AI content guidelines for Google Search, and much more.

We also heard that the ongoing mobile-first indexing is almost done - really, almost done. Google updated many of its help SEO documentation including link best practices, canonicalization, spam policies, and more. Google Search Console added bulk exporting and new user permissions.

Google also is looking to restore some lost reviews and launched that profile strength widget. Google reported not such great earnings and much more.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is talking about the volatility from the product reviews update. The last report is at the February 2023 Google webmaster report and Here are the top headlines for the past month:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google AI:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Local / Maps:Google User Interface:Google Business:

