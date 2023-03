Google now lets some reviewers leave reviews specifically recommending dishes from that restaurant. Customers can manually add the foods and dishes they recommend at that restaurant.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina on Twitter the other day, she shared this screenshot (which I cropped a bit):

This looks similar to the sub-reviews feature we spotted the other day, but Claudia added that she "never saw where the customer actually suggested food recommendations."

Forum discussion at Twitter.