Google Local Listing "Similar To" Showing Similar Restaurants

Google may show similar businesses or restaurants in the local business listing of a competing business or restaurant. This "similar to" section may show up based on your previous search or visit history.

This feature is not too far off the similar to local carousel from 2018. It may not be new but I have never seen a "similar to" section directly in a business listing local panel for a specific business in Google Search.

This was spotted by Tricia Clements and she posted this screenshot on Twitter, Tricia said "I've been to Green Zebra when searching for acai bowls and now I'm searching in a different town & "similar to" shows up."

I am not sure how new this is but I never covered it before.

Forum discussion at Twitter.