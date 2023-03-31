Google Search Tests Products Gaining Attention Carousel

Google Search seems to be testing a new product carousel titles "products gaining attention." I assume this carousel shows products that are being viewed or clicked on more often than they were previously, but I am not sure.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a few screenshots of this on Twitter, here is one, followed by more:
Here are some more screenshots:
↗️ Heads up— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 28, 2023
🆕 Google now testing "Products gaining attention" carousal.
cc - @rustybrick #ecommerce pic.twitter.com/LRPIl6kuU1
I tried to replicate this in numerous browsers without any success. But it would not surprise me if Google is testing this.
