Google Search Tests Products Gaining Attention Carousel

Mar 31, 2023
Google People In Front Store

Google Search seems to be testing a new product carousel titles "products gaining attention." I assume this carousel shows products that are being viewed or clicked on more often than they were previously, but I am not sure.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a few screenshots of this on Twitter, here is one, followed by more:

Here are some more screenshots:

I tried to replicate this in numerous browsers without any success. But it would not surprise me if Google is testing this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

