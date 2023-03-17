Google Tests Search & Local Snippet Result Blend

Mar 17, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Two Blended Drinks Table Google Logo

Google may be testing a new search result snippet that blends a typical search result snippet with a local snippet result. This one has the favicon, sitename, URL, title and image but it removed the description portion and replaced it with local features, like map, directions, call and hours.

This was spotted by Manish Chauhan who posted this screenshot below on Twitter:

Google Search Snippet Local Test

This is compared to what I see, a normal snippet:

Google Search Snippet Normal

I kind of wish the description was also in this test, but they add the local elements on top of it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Another variation of this:

Previous story: Google Search Save Your Favorite Brands Feature
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus