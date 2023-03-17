Google Tests Search & Local Snippet Result Blend

Google may be testing a new search result snippet that blends a typical search result snippet with a local snippet result. This one has the favicon, sitename, URL, title and image but it removed the description portion and replaced it with local features, like map, directions, call and hours.

This was spotted by Manish Chauhan who posted this screenshot below on Twitter:

This is compared to what I see, a normal snippet:

I kind of wish the description was also in this test, but they add the local elements on top of it.

Update: Another variation of this: