Google Tests Only One Star Icon In Local Pack Results

Google is testing showing only one star in the local pack in the search results. This is instead of showing five stars with some of those stars filled in with yellow. I am not seeing the single star partially filled up, but all those businesses may have 5-star reviews and not 3 out of 5 stars.

This was spotted by Jason Parks over the weekend who posted this screenshot on Twitter:

This is what I see, in comparison, to the screenshot above:

This has to be a test and I doubt it will stick, but it is cool to catch these tests.

Forum discussion at Twitter.