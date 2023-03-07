Google Business Profile Products Show In Google Shopping Results

Google is now showing products that businesses add through the Google Business Profile manager directly in Google Shopping search results. I was not sure if this is new, but it seems most local SEOs think it is, so I am sharing it here.

This was spotted by Colan Nielsen who posted this example on Twitter. He said, "First time seeing organic GBP Products that were manually added show up like this under the "Shopping" tab. I haven't paid too much attention to this section in the past but I had thought all the items under "shopping" were paid shopping feeds."

Here is a screenshot he made, you can click on it to enlarge it:

Again, I am not sure if this is new but it is important to share because if you are not adding products through Google Business Profiles and you are a local business that can benefit from showing up in Google Shopping, you might want to start adding products.

Here is a bit more:

If you click on the product card it opens that up and from there you can click the CTA that goes to the website. — Colan Nielsen (@ColanNielsen) March 1, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.