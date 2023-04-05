Programming Note: Offline For Thursday & Friday

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline on Thursday and Friday (also Saturday) of Passover, from Wednesday night April 5th through Saturday night April 8th. Any stories and videos published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not posted live. I will also be offline Wednesday and Thursday of next week for the last days of Passover.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

Also, the video is pre-recorded and pre-scheduled.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online. Also, I don't have a way to schedule posts on Mastodon, LinkedIn or my personal Facebook page, so those will be empty for the next two days.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back on super late Saturday night to check on things and remove any spam.

And yes, that is Midjourney making an image of robots sitting around a round table eating matzah.