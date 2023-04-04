Google Tests Local Pack Click Overlay Of Business Profile Listing Within Search

Apr 4, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Local Business Store

Google is testing displaying a business profile listing in an overlay interface within the web search results instead of taking you into the Google Maps interface. So when you click on a business listing in the local pack, instead of it taking you into Google Maps to view more details on that business, Google is testing overlaying that business profile listing in the web search results.

Colan Nielsen spotted this and posted this screenshot of it on Twitter:

click for full size

Colan wrote, "when clicking on a business in the local pack, Google open up their business profile panel directly in search instead of taking you to the local finder/Google maps view. I imagine this will have an impact on the Google Maps views metric in GBP Insights." Yea, this likely would have an impact on those metrics, if this does go live.

Google loves overlays and has had them in the Google Maps interface for local pack cards and business profile listings overlays in Google Maps, amongst many other overlay interfaces across Google.

Here is a video of this in action I later found:

Also, check out the auto expand map in web search test:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

