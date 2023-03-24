Google Business Profiles Has A New Manage Menu Feature

Google Business Profiles seems to have launched a new manage menu feature for restaurants in the web version of the business profile tool. It opens a "your menu on Google" box that lets you either manually build your custom menu in Google or link to your third-party menu partner.

Here is a screenshot from Tim Capper on Twitter who wrote, "New select your preferred menu source for restaurants."

Yes, you had these options in the old Business Profile section but the user interface is new here within the new user experience to update your local business profile in Google.

Also, maybe a new menu snippet in Google?

Forum discussion at Twitter.