Google Blue Highlights In Featured Snippets Live

After many months of testing, Google has launched the highlights in the featured snippets within the Google search results. Google seems to have gone with the blue highlights, not the yellow, as we previously reported on both styles.

Here is a screenshot - again, it seems to be fully live. Do note that not all featured snippets are getting these highlights but many do:

Over the weekend a ton of you folks pinged me on Twitter about this, here are some of those tweets:

Nice find from @krinal - I'm seeing the same thing on my end. If you thought featured snippets weren't visible enough before... https://t.co/GtOttRDFot pic.twitter.com/MeOoJ6dQ0A — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) March 3, 2023

Hey @rustybrick have you seen this before - featured snippet results highlighting with light blue color and font size increased? pic.twitter.com/GBJG6CmmHA — Raman ⭐️ (@Ramana_Tula) March 4, 2023

Hmmmm.... way bigger fonts being tested not "new"



but highlights to focus on the "core answer" are... I think...



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/PEwzFD63Gw — Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) March 4, 2023

Snippet became larger. Highlighted Answer in the Snippet. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/TfviuwC6YE — Sayan Dutta (@sayand29) March 4, 2023

all I see are google snippets



you may find this interesting @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/EVPD3hPAkT — Ig (@_Cybershota) March 4, 2023

Do you like the blue highlights?

