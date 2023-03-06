Google Blue Highlights In Featured Snippets Live

Mar 6, 2023
Google Blue Flowers

After many months of testing, Google has launched the highlights in the featured snippets within the Google search results. Google seems to have gone with the blue highlights, not the yellow, as we previously reported on both styles.

Here is a screenshot - again, it seems to be fully live. Do note that not all featured snippets are getting these highlights but many do:

Over the weekend a ton of you folks pinged me on Twitter about this, here are some of those tweets:

Do you like the blue highlights?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

