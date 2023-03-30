It looks like review spammers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to generate fake reviews. These reviews are being posted in Google Business Profile local listings and causing a headache for small businesses.

I spotted this via the Local Search Forum but it was also posted on the Review Fraud website recently as well. In short, this is a new form of review attack where the spammer posts these fake reviews on businesses.

Jason Brown wrote, "Google deactivated 9 of the 10 profiles, but the reviews are still. I will be interesting to see how long they remain live." Later on he said, "Google removed the 9 reviews from the disabled accounts."

If you look at the reviews, they clearly look AI-generated. One reads:

I'm sorry to hear that you had a bad experience with Right Way Garage Doors. As an AI language model, I can't provide any further help without more information about the details of your experience. If you could provide me with more information, I would be happy to help you with any concerns or issues you have.

Here is a screenshot:

This is a weird form of review spam attacks on businesses and I hope Google can build automated mechanisms to deal with these attacks going forward.

Note, Google disallows you to use their Generative AI for spam producing purposes, so does OpenAI I believe.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.