ChatGPT Generated Google Business Review Spam

Mar 30, 2023
Google Ai Robot Review Spam

It looks like review spammers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to generate fake reviews. These reviews are being posted in Google Business Profile local listings and causing a headache for small businesses.

I spotted this via the Local Search Forum but it was also posted on the Review Fraud website recently as well. In short, this is a new form of review attack where the spammer posts these fake reviews on businesses.

Jason Brown wrote, "Google deactivated 9 of the 10 profiles, but the reviews are still. I will be interesting to see how long they remain live." Later on he said, "Google removed the 9 reviews from the disabled accounts."

If you look at the reviews, they clearly look AI-generated. One reads:

I'm sorry to hear that you had a bad experience with Right Way Garage Doors. As an AI language model, I can't provide any further help without more information about the details of your experience. If you could provide me with more information, I would be happy to help you with any concerns or issues you have.

Here is a screenshot:

Ai Fail

This is a weird form of review spam attacks on businesses and I hope Google can build automated mechanisms to deal with these attacks going forward.

Note, Google disallows you to use their Generative AI for spam producing purposes, so does OpenAI I believe.

