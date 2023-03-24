Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Tremors & Fluctuations Continue

As you know, Google has started to roll out the Google March 2023 Broad Core update on March 15th, it should probably continue to roll out through the first half of next week and complete. But like most Google updates, we see tremors and fluctuations during (and sometimes after) the roll out.

In the past 24-hours, I've been noticing larger tremors and fluctuations with this update. It may signal that the update is almost done rolling out or that there is a big more to go. There are over 400 comments on the original story with SEOs following these fluctuations closely, as well as chatter on WebmasterWorld. I will quote some of it below but let me first start with the tracking tools.

Tracking Tools On March 2023 Core Update - Updated For March 24th

As a reminder, this update started on March 15th, but here is what the tracking tools showed over the roll out. You can see a big spike the day or so after it was announced and then it started to calm. Then the past 24 hours or so, the spike and volatility started to kick up a notch again. Here are what the tools are showing:

I suspect some of the ones that are showing lower volatility will update today with higher volatility...

Renewed SEO Chatter On March 2023 Core Update

Here is some new chatter from the over 400 comments on the original story here and WebmasterWorld.

My total traffic in the past 48 hours is only 3 (Three). I suspect if analytics is broken. How about yours?

Back to normal here, the second shuffle round didnt start here yet. Look into your own real server logs. No webbug shows better numbers.

I think so second wave is under the way. In UAE I can see the websites with .nz, .ca, co.uk, .com, .au ranking on 1st and 2nd page.

today traffic is lowest of all these years and same time the Bard Launch for public in US and UK!

Just coming up to 19 hours of my Goggleday and US traffic is 50% of its usual level. Nearly all non-US companies in my widget sector have been pushed down to a minimum 30+ for the top selling widgets but I wonder what the actual organic traffic levels are since there are so many ads and images it's nearly impossible to find them.

This new core update has been quite a roller coaster for me - I initially went up around 35% week over week, then went down, and then back up again. Overall, I'm back to my early Jan rankings/traffic levels, so no biggies.

Our 21-year-old editorial travel information site had a nice uptick about a day before the March Core Update was announced. In the days immediately after the update began rolling out, we had a moderate but sharp decline in traffic, seemingly across the board. Traffic dropped maybe 10 to 15 percent, depending on the day, with average positions in Google Search Console dropping from the 17-18 range to 26 one day and 19 or so overall.Things have perked up a bit in the last couple of days, but we're still below the levels of the same dates last year. Usually I don't see this much volatility during major Google updates, and in most cases we're barely affected by the updates at all. I'm guessing that our site won't see a lot more change from this current update, but I'd be happy to be proven wrong (preferably in a good way!).

I was doing well as well, until today. Anyway Core update not yet done. I’m receive almost no traffic from the US/Canada too.

My site is ranking higher and higher, with a big increase in top 3/10 ranking pages in the last two days, but traffic to my home page and some of my landing pages is in the dog house. my top landing page that was doing well, is down 80% this morning. I checked and there are two ads at top of page, then local search results, then I dropped from 1st to 2nd, but my site has the wide carousel of images underneath. I would call that good placement...but an 80% drop. Traffic overall has been higher since this core update, but USA and Canada are definitely not sending more traffic. There are zero new inquiries for the last week or more...unusual for this time of year.

Anyway, we are not done yet - and I hope you are all managing during this update.

We will keep you posted on any future changes - as always.

