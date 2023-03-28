Bing Chat Bests Google Bard Says SEOs

Mar 28, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
By now, many of you, not all of you, have played with both Bing Chat and Google Bard. So far, about 70% of SEOs find Bing Chat to be better than Google Bard, based on a small Twitter poll by Brodie Clark.

I posted my early opinion on Bard, basically saying it is a bit underwhelming compared to Bing Chat and ChatGPT. Heck, even the CEO of Bing said Bard is pretty behind Bing Chat.

And now if you see this poll of 381 SEOs on Twitter, about 70% said Bing Chat is better than Google Bard. Here is the poll:

