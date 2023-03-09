Google Trends Has A New Look For 2023

Mar 9, 2023
Google has revamped the Google Trends interface adding real-time trends to the home page, updating those trends hourly and linking them to the news articles. This update comes many years after Google has last updated Google Trends (and older one).

Google said, "you can now explore real-time trends right on the home page. These are updated every hour and are accompanied by links to relevant news articles, so you can learn more about the trending topic. And to help you better understand the world around you, the homepage highlights what's trending in your local country or region – and sparks your curiosity by sharing trends from around the globe."

The links to the publishers are an excellent addition. Of course, many SEOs, content marketers, publishers, etc all use Google Trends - so you probably noticed this update.

Here is a full-size screenshot of the new look, that you can click on.

