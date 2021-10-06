Google Search Featured Snippets Full Width Design

Google Search is testing an updated design interface for featured snippets. You can see that the featured snippet goes across the full width of the layout, when it normally cuts off at the end of the search box.

Here is a screenshot of this from Punit on Twitter:

This is the design I see:

I kind of like the full width version, how about you?

Brodie Clark spotted this as well:

Google is again testing Featured Snippets that go across the entire page (often pushing down Knowledge Panels).



I saw this test briefly in August and it looks to have returned, again focused on the paragraph FS format.



Timeline updated: https://t.co/j6IUtkSa1z pic.twitter.com/qM8jKztQZ8 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) October 5, 2021

And this was actually tested in August as well:

A 2 for 1 Google test combo for y'all. Not only is the Featured Snippet massive (goes across the entire page), but notice the colour of the highlight Chrome uses. Using purple instead of yellow – same as what @MordyOberstein saw last month. And then the banner ad at the end 😬 pic.twitter.com/dmgN0qP721 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 5, 2021

