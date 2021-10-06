Google Search Featured Snippets Full Width Design

Oct 6, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search is testing an updated design interface for featured snippets. You can see that the featured snippet goes across the full width of the layout, when it normally cuts off at the end of the search box.

Here is a screenshot of this from Punit on Twitter:

click for full size

This is the design I see:

click for full size

I kind of like the full width version, how about you?

Brodie Clark spotted this as well:

And this was actually tested in August as well:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus