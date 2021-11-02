New Format For Google Search Snippets Tags / Labels

Google is testing yet another format for the snippet tags or labels in the search results again. We saw tests and flavors of this back in 2021, 2019 and 2017 and here is yet another one.

Brodie Clark shared this new variation on Twitter where the tags are more visible because they are bolder and below the image:

Here is an example from the desktop results from @mywedsongs:

And some more this morning are seeing it:

@rustybrick @JohnMu Any Changes on Google SERPs ?? I saw some Tags on Organic listing results pic.twitter.com/xYkbBNylE0 — Aasif Khan (@theaasifkhan) November 2, 2021

Here is the one from earlier this year:

2019 version:

2017 version:

They don't really do anything, I don't think you can click on them. Brodie said "This would be interesting to see how CTR is impacted. The "keyword tags" test is back, this time showing more prominently for users with text in bold. The tags are algorithmic (can't force it) + appear to be entity-based."

Forum discussion at Twitter.