Google Tests Five Results In The Local Pack - A 5 Pack

Oct 6, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is possibly testing the local pack in a five pack form, with five local results. The local results box is known as the three pack because it has shown 3 results since 2015 but we've seen Google recently test this five pack, also a two pack and a ten pack - all recently.

Dave DiGregorio spotted the five pack and posted a screenshot of it on Twitter last night, here is that screenshot:

He posted another one as well on Twitter:

Prior to 2015, Google had a seven-pack as the default number of local listings to display before it went to a three-pack.

I cannot replicate this, I just see the three pack...

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forum.

Previous story: Google Hints It Will Penalize Interlinked Link Schemes?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus