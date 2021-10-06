Google Tests Five Results In The Local Pack - A 5 Pack

Google is possibly testing the local pack in a five pack form, with five local results. The local results box is known as the three pack because it has shown 3 results since 2015 but we've seen Google recently test this five pack, also a two pack and a ten pack - all recently.

Dave DiGregorio spotted the five pack and posted a screenshot of it on Twitter last night, here is that screenshot:

He posted another one as well on Twitter:

5 packs baby pic.twitter.com/PS22Un34kP — Dave DiGregorio (@deegs20) October 5, 2021

Prior to 2015, Google had a seven-pack as the default number of local listings to display before it went to a three-pack.

I cannot replicate this, I just see the three pack...

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forum.