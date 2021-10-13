Google Rich Results Errors For Job Postings May Increase Due To Evaluation Change

Google posted that starting on October 18, 2021 that the job posting rich results report may show a "small increase" in the job errors with your structured data. This is due to a change in the "way that it evaluates and reports errors in Job Posting structured data," Google said.

Google wrote "Search Console has changed the way that it evaluates and reports errors in Job Posting structured data. As a result, you may see small increases in the number of Job entities and issues reported for your property, as well as a change in severity of some issues from errors to warnings."

So you may see changes starting on October 18th with this report specifically with:

The number of Job entities and issues reported for your property

A change in severity of some issues from errors to warnings

So if you see these changes, do not panic, but you can try to act on the increase in errors.

Forum discussion at Twitter.