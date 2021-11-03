Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Available To All & More

Google announced that the Performance Max campaigns, which launched as a beta a year ago, is now available to all advertisers. Plus, Google said they "will also become the next generation of Smart Shopping and Local campaigns, which will both upgrade to Performance Max next year."

Performance Max is a goal-based campaign type that allows performance advertisers to access all of their Google Ads inventory from a single campaign. It's designed to complement your keyword-based Search campaigns to help you find more converting customers across all of Google's channels–YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps - Google said.

Performance Max campaigns optimize for the e-commerce, lead generation or local sales goals you set in Google Ads. Google said "to simplify things, in 2022, Smart Shopping and Local campaigns will seamlessly upgrade to Performance Max campaigns." Let's see how it simplifies things for the better. There will be no migrations in the fourth quarter of this year, so no need to panic right now.

There are more details on performance max campaigns in this help document and this document. Google also posted all these wonderful case studies on how awesome performance max campaigns are over here.

I like Greg Finn's reaction:

Performance Max campaigns will roll out to all advertisers around the world starting *today*.



also big news:



"They will also become the next generation of Smart Shopping and Local campaigns, which will both upgrade to Performance Max next year" 👀#ppcchat https://t.co/WGipEYe2H5 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) November 2, 2021

Here is some more reaction:

For those betting they can create compelling, worth-the-trouble, standout “first party data” offerings, Google just raised the stakes a bit. https://t.co/TIdAAqjxDY — Alex Cone (@alextcone) November 2, 2021

