Google Search Console Rich Results Status Reports Gets More Actionable Errors

Google has added some detail to the Search Console rich results status report errors. These new details include five new errors plus better details across many error types that should be "more actionable" according to Google.

Here is the announcement, which I honestly found very confusing, "Today we're adding more details to some errors on Search Console Rich Results status reports to make them more actionable and help you understand how to solve those issues."

The new detailed errors include as Daniel Waisberg explained:

Invalid attribute string length

Invalid attribute enum value

Invalid object

Type conversion failed

Out of numeric range

Ryan Levering from Google expanded on that saying "The key is that it's not new errors, just better details on a bunch of cross type errors. These are things that may have been exposed in SDTT but we haven't had in reports yet. These are very common errors and now they should be more actionable."

Here are those tweets all in one embed:

The key is that it's not new errors, just better details on a bunch of cross type errors. These are things that may have been exposed in SDTT but we haven't had in reports yet. These are very common errors and now they should be more actionable. — Ryan Levering (@rrlevering) October 6, 2021

The rich results status reports help document doesn't seem to have a lot more detail on what is new, I am not sure if it was updated for these new detailed errors. In fact, at the time I wrote this, it doesn't seem to have been changed at all.

In any event, you should be able to dig into more detailed errors that help you debug and act on your structured data issues that should help you perform better in Google Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.