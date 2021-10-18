Google May Be Rolling Out Things To Consider, Refine This Search & Broaden This Search

Some SEOs are now seeing the Things To Consider, Refine This Search and Broaden This Search features live in the Google search results. I do not see them yet but they were announced at the Search On event a few weeks ago and they should be going live soon according to that announcement.

Kenichi Suzuki spotted these and posted screenshots on Twitter of him being able to see them:

Refine this search:

Broaden this search:

Things to consider:

Here are his tweets:

Things to know has also gone live now. (It looks like Google renamed the feature "Things to consider".)#SearchOn https://t.co/GcBvRZ8Nd1@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/c4j3cNxssf — Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) October 18, 2021

Again, I cannot currently replicate it but maybe it is now rolling out to more and more people?

