Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Adds Granular Scores

In May 2020, Google added a core web vitals report (to replace the speed report) in Google Search Console. The report now seems to show more granular scoring data on a URL group basis under the "example details" section on the right bar after you click on a specific URL group in the report.

Oliver H.G. Mason posted on Twitter that there is now "more granular information when you select a URL under the Core Web Vitals report in Search Console." You can access this in the core web vitals report in Search Console, and then clicking into the details on a URL group.

Just to be clear, this is not URL by URL but by URL Group which is how Google assigns issues. Google said "an issue is assigned to a group of URLs that provide a similar user experience. This is because it is assumed that performance issues in similar pages is probably due to the same underlying problem, such as a common slow-loading feature in the pages."

Here is the screenshot of these details:

These numbers are not for individual URL but are for the "URL group" (as seen in the screenshot).



Need to use the CrUX API or PageSpeed report to get core web vitals for individual URLs (when available). pic.twitter.com/WHyGkUuUxU — Punit Sethi (@geekybiz) October 7, 2021

This might be helpful for some of you that focus a lot of this report.

