Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Adds Granular Scores

In May 2020, Google added a core web vitals report (to replace the speed report) in Google Search Console. The report now seems to show more granular scoring data on a URL group basis under the "example details" section on the right bar after you click on a specific URL group in the report.
Oliver H.G. Mason posted on Twitter that there is now "more granular information when you select a URL under the Core Web Vitals report in Search Console." You can access this in the core web vitals report in Search Console, and then clicking into the details on a URL group.
Just to be clear, this is not URL by URL but by URL Group which is how Google assigns issues. Google said "an issue is assigned to a group of URLs that provide a similar user experience. This is because it is assumed that performance issues in similar pages is probably due to the same underlying problem, such as a common slow-loading feature in the pages."
Here is the screenshot of these details:
These numbers are not for individual URL but are for the "URL group" (as seen in the screenshot).— Punit Sethi (@geekybiz) October 7, 2021
Need to use the CrUX API or PageSpeed report to get core web vitals for individual URLs (when available). pic.twitter.com/WHyGkUuUxU
This might be helpful for some of you that focus a lot of this report.
