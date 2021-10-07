Google Tests Vertical Line Sitelinks

Oct 7, 2021
Google is testing yet another format for its Sitelinks for both the organic search results and the search ads. These are Sitelinks in a vertical format with a line going from the top down.

Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, emailed me these screen shots. Here is a screenshot of the organic listings (click to enlarge):

Here it is of the Google Ads (click to enlarge):

We recently saw a larger Sitelinks box design both on Google Ads and the organic results.

So I guess Google is getting into the Sitelinks user interface testing again.

