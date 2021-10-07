Google Tests Vertical Line Sitelinks

Google is testing yet another format for its Sitelinks for both the organic search results and the search ads. These are Sitelinks in a vertical format with a line going from the top down.

Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, emailed me these screen shots. Here is a screenshot of the organic listings (click to enlarge):

Here it is of the Google Ads (click to enlarge):

We recently saw a larger Sitelinks box design both on Google Ads and the organic results.

So I guess Google is getting into the Sitelinks user interface testing again.

