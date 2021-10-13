Google Search Results With Rotating Product Images

Google can now display not just more visually browsable search results with much larger images, as announced at the Search On event, but also 3D product images that rotate right in the search result snippet.

I personally cannot replicate this but Saad AK posted a screencast of this in action on Twitter:

This seems to be coming from the 3D/AR images Google search feature that was talked a lot about in 2020 and 2019. We all see the 3D/AR button often enough in search these days but the option to rotate images directly in the search results, within the snippet, seems new to me.

