October 2021 Google Webmaster Report

This month, we had the big Google Search On event where Google touted how it will be using MUM in more places in Google Search, plus a bunch of other big announcements, so check that out. We also had several unconfirmed Google Search algorithm updates this past month. Also, the page experience update is fully live. Google tweaked the title change to show your title tags more often but is it enough? Google said that it is moving away from talking about 200+ ranking signals going forward.
Those were the big changes this past month but we also had a ton of SEO tips from Google, as I listed below including a brand new e-commerce SEO best practices guide from Google. Google also said some lead generation forms can confuse Google. Google may smack down on recipe rich result spam in a big way. Danny Sullivan did a Q&A with news publishers on Google News.
Google Search Console had huge issues this past month. But they did launch more granular errors for products structured data. There was a number of Google My Business and local changes and some changes that upset automobile retailers.
Google Search Algorithms:
- Google Search On: MUM, Things To Know, Shoppable, About This Result & More
- Watch Google Search On 2021
- Huge Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 2nd & 3rd
- Big Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On September 24th and 25th?
- Possible Google Algorithm Update On September 16th & 17th
- Long Volatile Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update: 9/9 - 9/12
- Google Search Ranking Update On Saturday - September 4th (Tools Little Chatter)
- Was There A Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On September 1st?
- Google Page Experience Update Fully Live In Search & Top Stories
- Google: We Now Use Titles 87% Of The Time vs 80% & Here Is Why
- Google Titles Are Changing In Search But For The Better?
- Google: 200+ Ranking Signals Figure Is Misleading
- New Google Help Docs: Best Practices For Ecommerce In Google Search
- Google: Lead Gen Forms Or CTAs Can Sometimes Be Seen As Ads When...
- Google May Automate The Removal Of Recipe Rich Results For Listicles
- Google: Site Quality Is Not About The Pages Missing From The Google Index
- Google: Website Quality Can't Be Fixed With Technical Changes
- Google: URL Length Is A Very Light Signal For Canonicalization
- Google: We Do Not Differentiate Between Category, Filter, Tag Or Search Pages
- Google: Accessibility Site Changes Aren't Against Our Webmaster Guidelines
- Google: content-visibility CSS Won't Impact Google Search
- Google: Don't Remove Old News From Your News Site For SEO Reasons
- When Your Google Rankings Is Not Impacted By Changing Website Themes
- Google: Changing WordPress Themes Can Impact Rankings
- SEOs Noticing Google Search Console Crawled, Not Indexed Errors Even When Indexed
- Google: It's Not Terrible To Have Related Links Dynamically Change All The Time
- Google: Self-Referential Canonicals Help Clean Up Small SEO Mistakes
- Google's John Mueller Explains Passage Ranking In More Detail
- Google PSA: Have Dedicated Pages For Seasonal Sales Events
- Google News Q&A Tips With Danny Sullivan
- Google Search Console Performance Report Should Catch Up Later Today
- Google Products Rich Results Search Console Report Now More Granular
- Google My Business Adds Latino-Owned Attribute
- Google Adds Booking Links & More Information For Points Of Interest
- Google Hotel Listings Gain Eco-Certified Badges
- Google Maps Local Listing Overlay Image Carousel
- Google My Business Removes Site Manager User Role
- Google's New Automobile Search Features Upset The Automobile Retail Industry
- Google: We Licensed The Automobile Data In Search, It Does Not Come From The Web
- Google Tests Larger Sitelinks Block Design Again
- Google Embedding Links In Featured Snippets Again
