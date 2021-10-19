Google Local Tests Purple Heart Label For Women Led Businesses

Oct 19, 2021
Google initially launched the "women-led" label in the local search results in 2018 with a women icon. Google seems to be testing replacing that icon with a purple heart. Saad AK and Colan Nielsen spotted this change and posted screen shots of it on Twitter.

As Saad noted in his post, when you interact with the local pack, the purple hear label turns back to the original label:

I wonder if this is all some type of weird bug?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

