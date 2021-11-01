New Google My Business Messaging Read Receipts Setting

Google has added a read receipts setting to the Google My Business messaging platform. Now you can decide to show your customers who are messaging you via Google Maps and Search if you read their message or not through read receipts.

There is a new help document on this over here that says "after a recipient opens a new message, the sender gets a “Read” status under the message. This status appears for whoever sent the message in a conversation, either you or your customer. If you have messaging turned on, read receipts will automatically turn on. You can turn read receipts on or off in Google My Business." Thanks to Stefan Somborac for spotting this and posting it on Twitter.

To turn it on or off on your computer, sign in to Google My Business.

Click Messages and then Settings Settings.

If you have multiple profiles, open the one you want to manage.

Turn on or off Read receipts.

Here is a screenshot of this setting:

It seems to be off by default, I do wonder, how many of you will turn read receipts on?

Forum discussion at Twitter.