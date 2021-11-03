Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2021

Nov 3, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a four month old bug with Search Console's mobile page experience data where it was overcounting the numbers. Google Ads also had a 2 week old bug where the ad preview tool was saying an ad isn't showing now because the location didn't match the location settings - but it did. Google Search Console added a method to contact Google over domain verification and user management issues. Google said to get a video its maximum exposure in Google Search, the video needs a dedicated page. Google Ads performance max is being rolled out to all. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Overcounted Mobile Page Experience Data For Four Months
    For the past four months, Google has been overcounting mobile Page Experience data, the company said. This happened between June 29th and November 1st. Google said that starting on November 1st, you should see the page experience report and performance report show accurate numbers going forward.
  • Google: Maximum Video Exposure By Creating A Dedicated Page For The Video
    Google has updated its video best practices search help documentation to add a section about creating a dedicated page for each video. Google said "to give your videos maximum exposure, create a dedicated page for each video."
  • Google Search Console Tests Contact Form For Domain Verification & User Management Issues
    Google is piloting a new method to reach out to a person for help related to Google Search Console domain verification and user management issues. This is an extension of the reporting tool for indexing issues that Google said worked well.
  • Google Ads Glitch - An Ad Isn't Showing Now Over Location Match Targeting Issue
    Google Ads had a wide spread bug or glitch where ads were not showing due to a bug with some sort of location targeting setting. There are dozens of complaints about the ad preview tool showing a notice for ads saying "an ad isn't showing now" due to the "search location doesn't match this campaign's location targeting setting."
  • Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Available To All & More
    Google announced that the Performance Max campaigns, which launched as a beta a year ago, is now available to all advertisers. Plus, Google said they "will also become the next generation of Smart Shopping and Local campaigns, which will both upgrade to Performance Max next year."
  • November 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    It is that time of the month again where I post the monthly Google webmaster report. This past month was filled with several unconfirmed Google updates - no I am not crazy. Google told us Penguin not only ignores spammy links but also can distrust the whole site...
  • Low Blow By Neeva?
    I am placing a screenshot here, as the search picture of the day, instead of a real photo, because I thought some of you may laugh at this screenshot. You have retweeting a tweet with a Squid Game ref

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: November 2021 Google Webmaster Report
 
blog comments powered by Disqus