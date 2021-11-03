Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google had a four month old bug with Search Console's mobile page experience data where it was overcounting the numbers. Google Ads also had a 2 week old bug where the ad preview tool was saying an ad isn't showing now because the location didn't match the location settings - but it did. Google Search Console added a method to contact Google over domain verification and user management issues. Google said to get a video its maximum exposure in Google Search, the video needs a dedicated page. Google Ads performance max is being rolled out to all. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Overcounted Mobile Page Experience Data For Four Months
For the past four months, Google has been overcounting mobile Page Experience data, the company said. This happened between June 29th and November 1st. Google said that starting on November 1st, you should see the page experience report and performance report show accurate numbers going forward.
- Google: Maximum Video Exposure By Creating A Dedicated Page For The Video
Google has updated its video best practices search help documentation to add a section about creating a dedicated page for each video. Google said "to give your videos maximum exposure, create a dedicated page for each video."
- Google Search Console Tests Contact Form For Domain Verification & User Management Issues
Google is piloting a new method to reach out to a person for help related to Google Search Console domain verification and user management issues. This is an extension of the reporting tool for indexing issues that Google said worked well.
- Google Ads Glitch - An Ad Isn't Showing Now Over Location Match Targeting Issue
Google Ads had a wide spread bug or glitch where ads were not showing due to a bug with some sort of location targeting setting. There are dozens of complaints about the ad preview tool showing a notice for ads saying "an ad isn't showing now" due to the "search location doesn't match this campaign's location targeting setting."
- Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Available To All & More
Google announced that the Performance Max campaigns, which launched as a beta a year ago, is now available to all advertisers. Plus, Google said they "will also become the next generation of Smart Shopping and Local campaigns, which will both upgrade to Performance Max next year."
- November 2021 Google Webmaster Report
It is that time of the month again where I post the monthly Google webmaster report. This past month was filled with several unconfirmed Google updates - no I am not crazy. Google told us Penguin not only ignores spammy links but also can distrust the whole site...
- Low Blow By Neeva?
I am placing a screenshot here, as the search picture of the day, instead of a real photo, because I thought some of you may laugh at this screenshot. You have retweeting a tweet with a Squid Game ref
Other Great Search Threads:
- Here’s a quick look at the “why” and “how” behind Google’s ongoing ads privacy efforts. @DavidTemkin explains what both users and advertisers should expect as this work progresses. (I always appreciate David’s ab, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Omnibox Speed in Chrome -> Searching in Chrome is now even faster, as search results are prefetched if a suggested query is very likely to be selected... Our experiments found that search results are now 4X more likely to be s, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- We recently invested ~$10,000 into a report on what types of sites ranked best in affiliate-populated SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages). Something really lucky ☘️ (and unlucky) happened on the way, so before it's live,, Glen Allsopp on Twitter
- 301's + change of address in search console + have your external links updated is the best practice. 10 days is not going to be enough to recrawl the whole site, so it's not going to be a smooth transition., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How much to spend on SEO: Budget strategies that fit your business
- Take the lead in 2022 by building value and trust, one consumer at a time
- Google updates AdSense Policy center look, adds new feature updates for advertisers
- Google tool for reporting domain verification and user management issues with Search Console
- Yahoo! withdraws from China, becoming the second major American tech company in a month to leave the country
- Performance Max campaigns are now widely available and will include Smart Shopping and Local campaigns in 2022
- Google says more detailed descriptions will improve your job posting pages
- Google Chrome makes Omnibox prefetch faster for your default search engine
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 Properties – The Future of Google Analytics, Adswerve
- The 9 Best Features of Google Data Studio for Data Analysis and Visualization, Make Use Of
Industry & Business
- Googler who helped lead 2018 walkout will reportedly join the FTC, The Verge
- Spain adopts EU copyright law, paving way for Google News to return, Reuters
- Yahoo Pulls Out of China, Ending Tumultuous Two-Decade Relationship, Wall Street Journal
- Google News to return to Spain, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- How mind mapping can help creators make better content, Google Blog
- Are Inbound Marketing and Content Marketing Still Different in 2021?, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Reducing city transport emissions with Maps and AI, Google Blog
- Google Maps Rival Explains How It Makes Navigation More Straightforward, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant voice typing option in Gboard greyed out on Pixel 6, Piunika Web
- iOS 15: How to use Siri to quickly share anything on your screen, Macworld
SEO
- How to make your SEO strategy evolve (or not) according to current events?, OnCrawl
- SEO Unique Content: What Is It?, Dan Rich
- Why SEOs Need to Invest More in Long-Form Content, Moz
- Basket Cases: Exposing the Real Competitors in UK Online Grocery Delivery, SISTRIX
- Core Rank Tracking - A Local Enterprise SEO Tool, RankRanger
PPC
- Prioritize and fix issues in the new Policy center, Google Blog
- Update: Buy on Google France program to end in December, Google Merchant Center Help
Search Features
- Searching, browsing, and shutdown Chrome performance improvements, Chromium Blog
- SearchResearch Challenge (11/3/21): Why is the Carquinez Strait so undeveloped?, SearchReSearch
Other Search
- Microsoft launches Google Wave, TechCrunch
- Towards an animation smoothness metric, Web Dev
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.