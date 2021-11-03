Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a four month old bug with Search Console's mobile page experience data where it was overcounting the numbers. Google Ads also had a 2 week old bug where the ad preview tool was saying an ad isn't showing now because the location didn't match the location settings - but it did. Google Search Console added a method to contact Google over domain verification and user management issues. Google said to get a video its maximum exposure in Google Search, the video needs a dedicated page. Google Ads performance max is being rolled out to all. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.