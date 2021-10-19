Google Survey Asks You If You Want Ad Free Search Results For Paid Subscription

Can you imagine Google offering a monthly fee for using Google Search? Can you even imagine an option to remove the search ads in exchange for a monthly fee? I cannot and I'd be shocked if Google would ever launch a subscription model for Google Search without ads.

But that is what Google is asking some users via a Google opinion rewards survey. Eli Schwartz spotted this survey and posted it on Twitter. The survey asks, how interested would you be in paying a reasonable price for a search service with that feature. The feature is "Results show no ads at all."

Google does offer a premium service for YouTube without ads - so I guess it is feasible - but I'd be shocked, floored, if Google ever did this with Google Search. The only way I can see this happening is if government regulation pushed Google to a point where this might make sense for their revenues.

Forum discussion at Twitter.