Google Local Pack Offer Label Attribute

Oct 7, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing a new icon or label attribute in the local pack for "offers." The icon looks like a price tag label you see in stores and next to it, it reads "offer." It shows the offer listed by the business in its Google My Business listing.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and posted on Twitter. Brodie said "Google is now testing giving them more exposure in Search. Now showing an 'offer' symbol + label in the map pack/local finder (new), with the listing showing all offers together (normal)."

Here is his screenshot:

He shared more images showing how the local listing had these offers in its local knowledge panel:

Might make sense for local businesses to test out the Google My Business offers if Google will be showing the offer icon in the local pack more often...

