Google: Trust Is Not A Matter Of Just Links Pointing To A Site

Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to Google trusting a website, "when it comes to trust it's definitely not a matter of just links that are pointing at a website." He first said that trust is not something Google has a score for.

John was asked at the 29:20 mark in his last video hangout, "does a website which includes great content improve in trust with Google or is that only determined through links?"

John responded "I don't think we have like a trust factor that we can kind of look at and say oh trust is at, I don't know 9 out of 12 or whatever numbers you would have there. So that's kind of, I don't know." He said "it's almost like a philosophical question at that point. It's like does improving the quality of your content overall make a website more trustworthy with regards to Google? And like well, I don't know there are no metrics specifically for that. I think improving the quality of your content is always a good idea but uh it’s, yeah, I don't know, lots of things are involved there."

Then he said "and when it comes to trust it's definitely not a matter of just links that are pointing at a website."

Here is the video embed:

So trust is more than just links but Google does not have a trust score, which goes back to there being no EAT score.

