Google Performance Report Updated For News & Page Experience Filter - You May See Spike In Data

Google has updated the performance report in Google Search Console that may result in an increase in the number of clicks and impressions being reports in that report. This specifically can show up when you filter the report to the "news" search type and also for the "good page experience" search appearance.

Then on September 13, 2021, you will see Google added an annotation on that date. Google wrote "Due to a logging change, you may see an increase in the number of clicks and impressions for Good Page Experience search appearance for the "News" search type filter. This change does not reflect a change in user behavior or search results, only a change in Search Console logging."

Here is a sample of this happening for one of the sites I have access to in Search Console, notice September 13th:

I guess Google changed how it tracks good page experience for news related content in Search Console?

This is just a heads up if you see a spike in your data for this time frame - this is why.

