New: Google Merchant Center Allows One Feed For All Countries

Google announced that you now only need a single feed to push all your products to Google Merchant Center no matter how many countries you support. Previously, you had to push a feed to show in one of two country groups, now you just need one feed.

Google said "Merchant Center is making a change that will simplify showing your products in multiple countries." Currently, Merchant Center allows products to show in one of two country groups. Google is merging the country groups into one global list, allowing you to more easily show products in all supported countries, the company explained.

For example, products from a feed with a country of sale of Spain, previously would only be able to show to countries in Group A (Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and United Kingdom). With the changes, those products can now be set up to show in any country (not just restricted to Group A as before) where free listings or Shopping ads are available.

(1) If you are targeting multiple countries at the feed level, this will make it easier to use just one feed per language for all countries. When adding additional countries to your feed, you will now see the entire list of countries where your products can show.

(2) If you are using the shipping attribute to target additional countries, your products may start showing in additional countries. In addition to allowing you to specify shipping costs at an individual product level, the shipping attribute also allows you to specify countries where individual products should be shown. Some merchants currently have configured shipping attribute settings for one or more products indicating they want to show them in countries in both Group A and Group B. If this applies to your product data, with the upcoming change, those products will start showing in countries across both groups, when previously they only showed in one of the groups. If these products are included in a Shopping campaign in Google Ads, this may impact your campaign traffic. If you don't want your products to show in these countries, please update your shipping attribute information and/or location targeting in Google Ads.

You can learn more about this change over here.

