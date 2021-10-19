Google My Business Attributes Replaced Led With Owned

Previously Google My Business had labeled the business attributes for women owned businesses as "women-led" and veteran owned businesses and "veteran-led." Google now put them all in sync by labeling them as as "owned." So now we have them as Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned.
Damian Rollison spotted this and posted about it on Twitter.
Here is what it looks like now:
Here is what it looked like a few weeks ago:
I am not sure what happened to the family-led attribute but it is gone.
Just a bit more:
A recent update to some support docs implied that might be coming.— Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) October 19, 2021
"Attribute names may change over time to better match the ways that people search for businesses."https://t.co/QITBHRJWlw
