Google My Business Attributes Replaced Led With Owned

Previously Google My Business had labeled the business attributes for women owned businesses as "women-led" and veteran owned businesses and "veteran-led." Google now put them all in sync by labeling them as as "owned." So now we have them as Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned.

Damian Rollison spotted this and posted about it on Twitter.

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is what it looked like a few weeks ago:

I am not sure what happened to the family-led attribute but it is gone.

Just a bit more:

A recent update to some support docs implied that might be coming.



"Attribute names may change over time to better match the ways that people search for businesses."https://t.co/QITBHRJWlw — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) October 19, 2021

