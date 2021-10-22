Google My Business Crowd Attributes For LGBTQ+ Friendly & Transgender Safespace

Google My Business seems to have added a new business attribute named "crowd." In this, you can mark you business as being LGBTQ+ friendly and a transgender safespace.

We covered that Google showed the LGBTQ+ friendly on some businesses back in 2020 but Google added labels like this in 2018 but honestly, I have never seen this "crowd" attribute in my business profile in Google My Business and most of us have not.

Here is what I see under the info section after you edit your attributes:

Here is what it might look like if you check them off, as we covered in 2020:

Andrew Bullimore spotted this and posted it on Twitter and Claire Carlile noted she didn't see all of this before either:

launched in 2018? Personally, I've never seen 'transgender safespace' in a business dashboard until today - https://t.co/tcCoYjHy0w — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) October 20, 2021

I am not the only one who thinks the "crowd" section is new:

You’re right - Crowd in a new one to me too, but wasn’t 100 per cent sure. Thanks — Andrew Bullimore (@bullimore_bully) October 20, 2021

