Podcasts Google Knowledge Panels Go Live

Oct 14, 2021
Looks like Google has pushed out knowledge panels for podcasts the other day. Many SEOs are podcasters have noticed it over the past day or so. These knowledge panels join the many other flavors and verticals that support knowledge panels in Google Search.

Here are screenshots from Matt Artz, Jason Barnard, Azeem and others on Twitter:

Pretty loud addition to the Google Search results, don't ya think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

