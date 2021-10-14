Podcasts Google Knowledge Panels Go Live

Looks like Google has pushed out knowledge panels for podcasts the other day. Many SEOs are podcasters have noticed it over the past day or so. These knowledge panels join the many other flavors and verticals that support knowledge panels in Google Search.

Here are screenshots from Matt Artz, Jason Barnard, Azeem and others on Twitter:

Here you go@EdgeWebRadio @erinsparks is the proud owner of a knowledge panel that triggers on the #BrandSERPhttps://t.co/irYyYja6aW pic.twitter.com/0a2C73PMX9 — 𝄢 Jason Barnard 𝄢 (@jasonmbarnard) October 13, 2021

Pretty loud addition to the Google Search results, don't ya think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.