Podcasts Google Knowledge Panels Go Live

Looks like Google has pushed out knowledge panels for podcasts the other day. Many SEOs are podcasters have noticed it over the past day or so. These knowledge panels join the many other flavors and verticals that support knowledge panels in Google Search.
Here are screenshots from Matt Artz, Jason Barnard, Azeem and others on Twitter:
Thank you @MattArtzAnthro for spotting this, you made my day/week/month.@cyberandy this is exciting— 𝄢 Jason Barnard 𝄢 (@jasonmbarnard) October 12, 2021
These all popped up overnight@MordyOberstein @lorenbaker @erinsparks @aleyda @Marie_Haynes @jdevalk @yoast
and many, many more...
If you have a podcast, check yours out :) https://t.co/IHhRfJwuVp pic.twitter.com/kGDjLZTIHA
Here you go@EdgeWebRadio @erinsparks is the proud owner of a knowledge panel that triggers on the #BrandSERPhttps://t.co/irYyYja6aW pic.twitter.com/0a2C73PMX9— 𝄢 Jason Barnard 𝄢 (@jasonmbarnard) October 13, 2021
Pretty loud addition to the Google Search results, don't ya think?
