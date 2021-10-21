Google Tests Larger Font In Mobile Search Bar

Oct 21, 2021
Google is testing a larger font and larger search bar in the mobile search interface. This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted two images on Twitter. I made those images into an animated GIF so you can visualize the size difference between the two.

Here is that GIF:

Brodie wrote "a test where Google’s search bar font is larger than normal on mobile. It's been just over a year since Google focused on a series of mobile search bar tests."

Indeed.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

