Google Tests Larger Font In Mobile Search Bar

Google is testing a larger font and larger search bar in the mobile search interface. This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted two images on Twitter. I made those images into an animated GIF so you can visualize the size difference between the two.

Here is that GIF:

Brodie wrote "a test where Google’s search bar font is larger than normal on mobile. It's been just over a year since Google focused on a series of mobile search bar tests."

Indeed.

A test where Google’s search bar font is larger than normal on mobile. It’s been just over a year since Google focused on a series of mobile search bar tests, so keep an eye out for more to come 👀 timeline updated: https://t.co/8QCM6qQex5 pic.twitter.com/HiPDk3WVdy — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) October 19, 2021

