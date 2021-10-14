Google My Business App Gains Edit Welcome Message & Shows Messages Response Time

Google My Business seems to have added to messaging features to the mobile app. The first is the ability to edit your welcome message and the second is that the app can show you your response time to messages with your customers.

This was spotted by Claire Carlile and posted on Twitter who said that she "noticed a little change to the GMB app UI - the messages tab now shows response time rather than the option to edit your welcome message - that now has to be done via 'messaging settings'."

Here is what I see when I open the messages section of the app, it asks me to customize my welcome message:

Also, here is what Claire sees with the response time:

I suspect these are new, I personally do not open the Google My Business app too often.

Forum discussion at Twitter.