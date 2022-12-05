December 2022 Google Webmaster Report

Welcome to the big Google Webmaster Report for December 2022, the last one for the 2022 year. It was a fun 30 days or so; we learned a lot. The VP of Google Search, Hyung-Jin Kim, told us E-A-T is used everywhere and that there was a Coati algorithm that replaced Panda. Talking about algorithms, we had zero confirmed algorithm updates in the past month but a bunch of unconfirmed updates. Google also documented its more notable Google algorithm updates, calling updates now systems.

Google added a new spam policy to trump all spam policies, a catch-all, if you will. We heard more about Google's stance on AI content and how links are not as important. Oh and we are still at our last batch of desktop-first indexing.

There was just a lot, like November webmaster report. Oh, and we still have ongoing chatter from the last unconfirmed update.

Here are the top headlines specific to Google SEO and webmaster topics from the past thirty-days:

Google Algorithm Updates

