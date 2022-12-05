December 2022 Google Webmaster Report

Welcome to the big Google Webmaster Report for December 2022, the last one for the 2022 year. It was a fun 30 days or so; we learned a lot. The VP of Google Search, Hyung-Jin Kim, told us E-A-T is used everywhere and that there was a Coati algorithm that replaced Panda. Talking about algorithms, we had zero confirmed algorithm updates in the past month but a bunch of unconfirmed updates. Google also documented its more notable Google algorithm updates, calling updates now systems.
Google added a new spam policy to trump all spam policies, a catch-all, if you will. We heard more about Google's stance on AI content and how links are not as important. Oh and we are still at our last batch of desktop-first indexing.
There was just a lot, like November webmaster report. Oh, and we still have ongoing chatter from the last unconfirmed update.
Here are the top headlines specific to Google SEO and webmaster topics from the past thirty-days:
Google Algorithm Updates
- Thanksgiving Holiday Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Maybe...
- Yet Another Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - November 18th - 20th
- Another Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - November 11th - 12th
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update November 4th and 5th - Unconfirmed
- Google Coati Algorithm - The Google Update You Never Heard Of
- Google Documents Search Ranking Updates As Systems; Labels Live Or Archived Notable Algorithms
- Google: E-A-T Applies To Every Single Query
- Google's New Spam Policy: Policy Circumvention
- More From Google On AI Content - It's About If The Content Is Helpful
- Google: Links Have A Lot Less Significant Impact For Ranking Today
- Google: Links Will Be Less Important As A Ranking Factor In The Future
- Google: Last Batch Of Sites Moving To Mobile-First Indexing Coming Soon, Again
- Google: We Have Algorithms To Detect & Demote AI Altered Plagiarized Content
- Google: Rich Results Manual Actions Can Lead To Removal Of Rich Results & Broader Spam Penalties
- Poll: SEOs Are Mixed On Importance Of Domain Age For Google Rankings
- Google: If Your Most Important Page Is Terrible, Then That Is Not Good For SEO
- Google: HTTP/3 Likely Won't Help Your SEO
- Google: URLs Don't Have To Be In Same Language As Content Of The Page
- Google's John Mueller On When To Use Subdomains
- Google Rewriting Your Titles Is Not A Sign Of A Quality Issue, Said Google
- Google Recommends Dot Over Commas Numerical Separators In Review Snippet Structured Data
- Google: We Pick Up On URL Patterns That Don't Work But Should Slow Crawling Those URLs
- Matt Cutts Fought With Sergey Brin & Larry Page On That Google Search Can Be Spammed
- Google Improved The Search Console Discover Performance Report
- Google Search Console Goes Adds Shopping & Merchant Features
- Google Removes Search Features Bug Confirmation & Replaces It With Google Discover Search Console Reporting Error
- Google Search Features Bug Impacted Top Stories & Other Features On October 18th & 19th
- New Google Merchant Center User Interface Being Tested
- Finally: Google Adds Lens Button To Desktop Homepage Search Bar
- Google AR Products & Clippable Coupons Live
- Google Search Adds New Ways To Find Deals While Shopping
- Google Rolls Out Multisearch, Lens, AR, Maps & Other Expanded Search Features
- Google Tests New Site Name & Favicon On Desktop Results
- Google Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company
- Google Search Tests New Box "Maps On This Topic" & "From Your Subscriptions"
- Google Local Reviews Bar Representing Positive Vs. Unfavorable Mentions
- Google Tests New People Also Ask User Interface
- Google Tests Carousel Format For Things To Know
- Google Maps Tests New Sidebar Navigation
- Google Tests Picture In Picture For Videos In Search Results
- Google Search Shopping Pre-Owned Green Leaf Labels
- Google Tests Multiple Size Sitelinks Designs
- Google Business Profile Manager Redirecting To Google Search
- Google Sues Company That Impersonates Google Through Scammy Telemarketing Calls
- Google Business Profiles Now Offering Suggested Services Areas
- Google Business Profiles Now Showing Review Time For Some Edits
- Google Business Profile Can Notate Previous Location
- Google Shows Download Your Google Business Profile Data When You Remove Your Listing
- Google Posts / Updates Adds Cropping Photo Tool
