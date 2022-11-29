Google Business Profiles Now Showing Review Time For Some Edits

Google may now show you the time it takes to review a requested edit in Google Business Profiles. So if you edit, let's say, your business category, Google may show you that this type of edit takes about 10 minutes to be reviewed by someone at Google.

Colan Nielsen shared a screenshot of this on Twitter the other day and wrote "First time seeing messaging after making edits to a GBP where Google tells you down to the minute how long until your edit is reviewed. In this case, the edit was pushed live in under ten minutes."

Here is that screenshot:

I have never seen this before and boy does this put some pressure on Google to get edits done fast.

I do wonder if this notice about how long the edit might take will last...

