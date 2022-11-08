Google Search Shopping Pre-Owned Green Leaf Labels

Google is showing a green leaf label that says "pre-owned" on Google Shopping results, which I guess are pre-owned. This shows both in the desktop and mobile Google Search shopping results.

Google originally announced this label a couple of months ago but this has not been in the search results yet, that is until now. Google wrote then, "later this year on Search, we’ll highlight which products are pre-owned, making it easier than ever for you to make sustainable choices when shopping and maybe even save some money!"

Here are screenshots that you can click on of this from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter.

Mobile:

Desktop:

Here are the original screenshots where Brian posted these:

Here’s a look at it on mobile. pic.twitter.com/0huQaRIO0i — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 7, 2022

I assume Google pulls this from the condition attribute in Google Merchant Center and/or the web site content and structured data.

Forum discussion at Twitter.