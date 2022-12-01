Google Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company

Google is testing placing the map of the business you searched for in the search results area under the snippet(s) for that listing. Google is also testing a slightly updated local panel on the right side.

While I believe I covered both these before, I cannot find my coverage (thanks Google Search...). That being said, the new button design has been floating around for some time and I am pretty sure Google tested placing the map box under snippets in the search results for specific companies before as well.

Here is a screenshot of this in action from Punit on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots of the before and after:

#NewTest



Google Testing new design of business profile also added map in search result — Punit (@Punit6008) November 28, 2022

Yes, map box and business profile design, sharing you old pic — Punit (@Punit6008) November 29, 2022

Also spotted by Mike:

