Google Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company

Dec 1, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing placing the map of the business you searched for in the search results area under the snippet(s) for that listing. Google is also testing a slightly updated local panel on the right side.

While I believe I covered both these before, I cannot find my coverage (thanks Google Search...). That being said, the new button design has been floating around for some time and I am pretty sure Google tested placing the map box under snippets in the search results for specific companies before as well.

Here is a screenshot of this in action from Punit on Twitter:

click for full size

Here are more screenshots of the before and after:

Also spotted by Mike:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

