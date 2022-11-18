Google Rolls Out Multisearch, Lens, AR, Maps & Other Expanded Search Features

Google announced a bunch of features around Google Search, Google Maps, Google Lens and more that are now rolling out in the US and some other regions. This goes across new features for Multisearch, Google Lens, AR, Maps and much more. Note, I covered these launches at Search Engine Land as well.

Here is the quick rundown:

Google Search:

Multisearch for food: Use multisearch to find food nearby: You can now use multisearch near me by clicking on Google Lens in the Google app for Android or iOS. You take a picture or take a screenshot of a dish or an item, and add the words "near me" to quickly find a place that sells it nearby. This is now live in the English in the U.S. search results.

Search for a specific dish: You can now find specific dishes from restaurants nearby and get more information about pricing, ingredients and additional menu information. This is now live in the English in the U.S. search results.

AR Beauty: Google has added a new photo library featuring 150 models representing a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities and skin types to help you accurately test over 2,000 foundation shades from a wide selection of brands. This is now live in the English in the U.S. search results.

AR Shoes: Google is also rolling out the AR photos experience for sneakers, allowing you to spin, zoom and see shoes in your space from brands like Saucony, VANS and Merrell. This is now live in the English in the U.S. search results.

Search with Live View: You can now explore neighborhoods with augmented reality, just by lifting your phone. This starts to roll out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo next week.

Wheelchair accessible places: You can filter Google Maps results to see only placed that have a wheelchair accessible entrance. This is available globally on Android and iOS.

EV Charging Filters: Filter for charging stations with fast-charging plugs, or stations with plugs compatible with your EV. This is also available globally on Android and iOS wherever EV charging stations are available.

Google Shopping:Google Maps:

