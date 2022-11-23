Google Maps Tests New Sidebar Navigation

Nov 23, 2022
Google is testing a new thin sidebar navigation on the left side of the maps interface. The sidebar has the Google Maps pin icon, then the explore tab, then trips, saved places, contribute and a more icon.

This was spotted by Punit on Twitter and Mastodon where he posted a video of this new sidebar in action. Here is a screenshot followed by his videocast:

click for full size

I personally do not see this interface yet but I am a fan of thin sidebar navigation. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter and Mastodon.

