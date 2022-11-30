Google: We Have Algorithms To Detect & Demote AI Altered Plagiarized Content

Duy Nguyen from Google's search quality team said in the Google office hours video that Google has "algorithms to go after" those who post AI plagiarized content, then the algorithms can "demote site scraping content from other sites."

The question was asked at the 9:19 mark which was "How should content creators respond to sites that use AI to plagiarize the content, modify it, and then outrank them in search results?"

Duy Nguyen said, "Scraping content, even with some modification, is against our spam policy." Duy added that Google has "many algorithms to go after such behaviors and demote site scraping content from other sites."

If Google messes up, and "if you come across sites that repeatedly scrape content, that perform well on Search, please feel free to report them to us, with our spam report form so that we can further improve our systems, both in detecting the spam and also ranking overall," he added.

Here is the video embed:

Later on in the video, at 17:05 mark a similar question was asked and answered by Duy:

Kunal asked why Google is not taking action on copy or spun web stories? Can you check on Discover? Thank you for the report. We are aware of these attempts and we are looking into them. In general, sites with spammy scraped content violate our spam policy, and our algorithms do a pretty good job of demoting them in search results.

